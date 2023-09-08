Man killed in shooting at Atlanta's Fairburn Mays neighborhood, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta's Fairburn Mays neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Atlanta Police said they found the man dead at 751 Fairburn Rd. SW, which is the location of the Villas at Princeton Lakes apartment complex.

The apartment complex is just over a mile and a half away from Benjamin E. Mays High School and is just down the road from the Walmart on Research Center Drive.

The details about the shooting remain limited at this time.

