Shocking video shows woman hanging out of truck, shooting someone in a drive-by at Atlanta gas station

APD Arrest Siblings: Shooting on 490 Whitehall Street On September 3, 2023, at around 6:30 PM, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 490 Whitehall Street in Southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who appeared to have been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Responding officers were advised a Georgia State Patrol Trooper had been near the shooting when it occurred and observed the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene. The trooper was able to stop the vehicle and detain both occupants. Investigators recovered the rifle from the suspect's vehicle and determined the female suspect fired at the victim as the male suspect drove their vehicle. Investigators have since learned the shooting is likely the result of an altercation that occurred earlier the same day, where the shooting victim is said to have shot at and assaulted the shooting suspect. This is another example of disputes escalating to violence. This is also a good example of where intervention might have helped. Had the driver tried to stop the suspect from going through with the shooting or refused to assist in the violence, this incident may never have occurred. We continue urging our communities to help us stop gun violence. Walk away from arguments before they escalate. Get help if you are dealing with anger issues. Discourage anyone you know from engaging in acts of violence. Refuse to play a role in violent criminal acts. Call 911 and alert the police if you know of someone planning to commit an act of violence. Arrestees: Driver: 22-year-old Joshua Crawford Charges: Aggravated Assault and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Passenger / Shooter: 30-year-old Kelsey Crawford Charges: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime The arrestees are siblings.