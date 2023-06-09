1-year-old dies after finding loaded gun, Cobb County man facing charges: police

The child, identified in warrants as Royal Clark, was nearing his second birthday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 1-year-old child got ahold of a gun and shot himself in the head, court records show. Now a man is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Cobb County Police Department officers were called to an apartment unit found along White Circle off North Cobb Parkway in Marietta around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old boy shot.

Emergency crews tried to save the child's life, but ultimately the boy died from his injuries at Kennestone Hospital, according to police. Court records show the child's name is Royal Clark. Police said he was approaching his second birthday.

Arrest warrants show Conrad Carrington Clark is facing charges in the case. His connection to the child is not known at this time.

Court records allege that the shooting happened sometime between 1:07 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. and that Clark "did leave a loaded firearm in the open where a child under the age of two was able to access it. Said child did discharge the firearm injuring themselves."

Due to Clark's reckless negligence in leaving the gun within the boy's reach, the child was struck in the head, criminal warrants allege.