SMYRNA, Ga. — A man who allegedly tried to kidnap two women from an area Walgreen's is in custody, police confirm.

According to a Smyrna Police report, at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, Gary Harling, of Atlanta, attempted to lure two black female customers into a white Nissan cargo van. Police said this occurred at the Walgreen's at 2670 Cobb Parkway.

RELATED: Attempted kidnapping: Smyrna police search for suspect

Harling has been charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping and false statements, police said.

"The Smyrna Police Department is very thankful for the media and community's assistance in this matter," Sgt. Louis Defense III said.

Harling is currently being held on a $50,000 bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Smyrna Police Department

