Marietta pawn shop busted for allegedly trafficking stolen merchandise; Store owner, employee arrested

MARIETTA, Ga. — An extensive investigation that spanned the last six months landed a Marietta pawn shop store owner and employee in jail this week.

Marietta Police arrested Gordon Blanton, 47, and Michael Dituri, 64, on Tuesday.

Officers said over the course of several months, police investigated Pawn World, located on Roswell Street, after they received tips that the shop may have been working with criminals to buy and sell stolen property.

Detectives said they were able to confirm stolen items were being purchased and resold illegally at the shop. According to police, the store had been operating without a business license for quite some time, as well.

Officers went to the business around 10:30 Tuesday morning to execute a search warrant. They said Blanton, the store owner, cooperated with investigators.

Police found items that were still in the original packaging in the store inventory. Investigators were able to recover more than 100 stolen items valued at $15,000.

"They reached out to the corresponding retailers to confirm which items inside Pawn World were stolen from their businesses," the news released said. "Items recovered included electronics, power tools of all types and assorted sporting goods."

Blanton faces the charges of theft by receiving, theft by conversion and theft retail fencing - which are felonies. Dituri faces two misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving and theft retail fencing.