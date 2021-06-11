McDonald's employee shot while trying to break up fight between customer, other employee

Police believe the victim was trying to break up a fight between the customer and an employee that the customer allegedly spit on at the drive-thru

JEFFERSON, Ga. — Police have arrested a Stone Mountain man in connection with a shooting at an east Georgia McDonald's that left an employee injured on Thursday night.

Jefferson Police said they were called to the 4800 block of U.S. Highway 129 North around 9 p.m. There, they found an employee who had apparently been shot by a customer.

Police were told that the suspect drove up to the drive-thru and ordered food but then spit on an employee at the pick-up window. That employee then went outside and confronted the driver. After an argument, and as the customer drove away, police said he fired one shot at the employee. However, the bullet missed the employee who was involved in the dispute and hit another who had come out to help defuse the situation.

The injured employee was taken to the hospital with injuries police didn't believe were life-threatening. The investigation into the incident is still underway, however, police have since arrested a man from Stone Mountain in connection with the crime.

The 26-year-old man now faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.