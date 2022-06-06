Police arrest 16-year-old after man found dead in burned vehicle

An online fundraiser for McGrath's family described him as a small business owner and a loving man who was the sole provider for his family of six.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is facing charges after a man was found dead inside of a burned vehicle in DeKalb County last week, authorities said.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody in connection with Peter McGrath's death, according to DeKalb County Police. An online fundraiser for McGrath's family described him as a small business owner and a loving man who was the sole provider for his family of six.

According to the police department, officers were called on June 6 at 12:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place to conduct a welfare check.

While officers were on the way, they were notified that a vehicle was on fire. By the time they arrived, the fire was extinguished. They found the victim dead in the back of the vehicle.

Photos of the vehicle show it charred from the roof down to near the tires. It is unclear when the fire was started or why.

The online fundraiser for the family, which says it was organized by McGrath's wife, has already raised more than $49,600,

"This senseless tragedy is almost too much to bear," she said. "Peter was a great man. Trying to carve out his little slice of the American Dream."

The online fundraising campaign also mentions that McGrath worked as a locksmith and that his van was destroyed.

Police have not released the name of the suspect. 11Alive is working to get more details about the investigation.