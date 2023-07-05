DeKalb DA: Georgia men indicted after stealing money from state in fraudulent contract scheme

District Attorney Sherry Boston said they were indicted last Tuesday.

DECATUR, Ga. — Four Georgia men have been indicted for violating the RICO Act and other charges after they allegedly defrauded the state in a fake contract scheme, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

The office added that a state investigation found that two of the men worked for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. They conspired to defraud the agency when they approved a contract for cleaning services owned by one of the workers, prosecutors said.

DCA paid more than $64,000 to the man's company for three years starting back in 2017, the DA's office said, adding that the state agency already had a cleaning service for the building and did not need another crew.

In 2019, one of the men learned that the agency was looking for a vendor to develop an online tool, he then requested to be an authorized vendor for the DCA.

Although officials with the department rejected his request, the conspirers allegedly agreed to use his company where they then submitted invoices totaling $120,000, according to the DA's office.

DCA leaders paid the invoices after conspirers lied and told them the web service was completed and already being used.

The district attorney said that during the investigation they found the online tool was never created.

“Former state employees in this indictment were supposed to help low-income Georgians find safe, affordable housing. Instead, they allegedly used their positions to enrich themselves,” said District Attorney Sherry Boston.

The men involved were also charged with conspiracy to defraud the state, false statement or concealment, theft by deception, three counts of theft by taking, six counts of theft by receiving and six counts of bribery.