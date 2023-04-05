Warrants: Midtown Atlanta shooter used semi-automatic handgun

The warrants offer a few new details on the shooting that unfolded Wednesday at Northside Medical Building.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Arrest warrants were released Thursday morning for 24-year-old Deion Patterson, the alleged gunman who opened fire Wednesday inside a Midtown Atlanta medical building waiting room and shot five women, killing one of them.

The warrants state that Patterson is accused of felony murder and four charges of aggravated assault, which are the charges that also appear on his Fulton County Jail records.

They additionally say he used a semi-automatic handgun in the shooting at the Northside Medical Building at 1110 West Peachtree Street.

The warrants also offer some new details on the shooting victims who have not yet been identified. Their ages are 71, 56, 39 and 25.

Grady Hospital officials said three of the women with the most serious injuries had undergone surgery and were now in the ICU. The fourth injured victim was in stable condition and recovering in Grady's trauma center.

According to the warrants:

One victim was shot in her abdomen area.

One victim was shot in her arm.

Another victim was shot in the abdomen area.

One victim was shot in her face.

The victim who was killed has been identified as 39-year-old Amy St. Pierre, a CDC employee.

A friend of Amy's told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross that the mother of two was "an amazing, funny, brilliant person" and a "warm, kind, funny soul."

The CDC said Wednesday in a statement the agency was "deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting."

"Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss," the statement added.

What happens next

The suspect, Deion Patterson, was identified by the U.S. Coast Guard as a member of the branch from July 2018 to January 2023 who last served an Electrician's Mate Second Class.

So far, not much else is known about Patterson, other than that before the shooting Wednesday he arrived at the Northside Medical Midtown facility with his mother.