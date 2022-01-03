Mother charged with murder for death 1-year-old in Gwinnett County

Police said an autopsy revealed the child's injuries did not match up with the story provided by the mother.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been charged with second degree murder and second degree cruelty to children after failing to seek medical attention for her one-year-old son, Gwinnett County Police said on Monday.

On Christmas, police responded to reports of a dead one-year-old child on Seasons Parkway. The mother said the child was run over by a truck, according to police. They added she told them the child "appear fine after the incident but died later during the night."

Police added that an autopsy revealed the child's injuries did not match up with the story provided by the mother.