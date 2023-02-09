Multiple shootings leave two dead, others hurt in metro Atlanta: Police

Details from the police department are limited now, but here is what they have provided on the three shootings.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Two people are dead after multiple shootings across metro Atlanta on Friday night that spanned into the morning, according to police.

Details from the Atlanta Police Department are limited at this time, but here is what they have provided on the three shootings.

Police were called to Fairburn Road around 4 a.m. following a deadly shooting that killed one man. Police said the victim was in his 40s but are working to learn more about the incident.

Around 1:07 a.m., police were dispatched to Thomasville Boulevard and Henry Thomas Drive in the southeast part of the city. Officers said a 31-year-old man was found shot dead following a dispute with someone he knew.