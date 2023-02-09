Multiple shootings leave two dead, others hurt in metro Atlanta: Police

ATLANTA — Two people are dead after multiple shootings across metro Atlanta on Friday night that spanned into the morning, according to police.
Details from the Atlanta Police Department are limited at this time, but here is what they have provided on the three shootings.
Police were called to Fairburn Road around 4 a.m. following a deadly shooting that killed one man. Police said the victim was in his 40s but are working to learn more about the incident.
Around 1:07 a.m., police were dispatched to Thomasville Boulevard and Henry Thomas Drive in the southeast part of the city. Officers said a 31-year-old man was found shot dead following a dispute with someone he knew.
Earlier, around 11 p.m., the police department reported that two people were shot after an argument over a woman and her one-month-old baby. A 22-year-old who was shot in the hip is now recovering at Grady Hospital, police said. Police added that the 18 was in surgery after he was shot in the back three times.