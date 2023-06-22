Suspect accused of shooting Cartersville man, leaving him for dead arrested

Deputies were called to Pine Ridge Drive for a shots fired call around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Michael Gravely fighting for his life.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now behind bars after allegedly shooting another and leaving him for dead outside a Cartersville home Wednesday, according to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

Alexander Smart, 34, was arrested on Thursday.

Deputies were called to Pine Ridge Drive for a shots fired call around 7:20 p.m. They would soon find that their shots fired call would turn into a murder investigation, authorities said.

When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Michael Gravely fighting for his life after he had been shot in his back.

Gravely was taken to the hospital where he later died, authorities added.

Smart was charged with murder. He is being held in the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center without bond.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.