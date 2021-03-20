'This world has lost a treasure': Family mourns loss of RaceTrac clerk murdered in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a week before his 24th Birthday, Elijah Wood was shot and killed while working at a RaceTrac gas station.
His sister and brother-in-law created a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral expenses. Explaining that Elijah didn't have insurance.
In one day, the online fundraiser totaled over $30,000. Donations from over 500 people, some leaving memories and condolences for the family.
"I enjoyed our conversations, they made a long ride home a bit easier," one community member said about his interactions with Elijah at RaceTrac.
Many comments included how helpful and willing Elijah was to help others.
"Elijah was a great man. Huge in statue and in heart," his brother-in-law James Lemmonds said.
He went on to detail Elijay's impact on those he met.
"He would go out of his way to check on you...This world has lost a treasure. I wish all could have met Elijah," Lemmonds explained.
The shooting happened Friday morning just before 2 A.M. at the RaceTrac on Macon Highway in Oconee County.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office release a surveillance image of the suspect, but that man has yet to be identified.
"This is a tough day for us. We know Elijah and his family well, in a good way," the sheriff's office said in an online statement. "We didn’t have to look up his father’s address because we already knew where he lives."
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 706-769-3945.