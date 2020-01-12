Oconee County shooting leaves one injured

Deputies are urging the public to avoid the area as they work to apprehend the shooter.

BOGART, Ga. — Oconee County investigators say one person is receiving treatment after being shot three times on Monday evening.

Authorities with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the area of Burson Avenue in Bogart and that the victim was shot three times. The sheriff's office added that, despite the injuries, the victim is expected to survive.

Authorities have since announced that they have identified a suspect - though that person's name has not been publicly released. At this time, they are working to find and arrest the shooter and have asked the public to avoid North Burson Avenue if possible.