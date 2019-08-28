ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police said one man died and two men were wounded after a shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened inside the Roswell Pointe Condominiums off Lake Point Circle around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, one of the men who were shot made the call to police.

The two men were taken to a local hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

Police haven't released any information on a potential suspect, but they don't believe this shooting was random

The investigation is ongoing.

