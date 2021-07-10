Police investigating overnight Atlanta shootings

Police say all investigations are still ongoing.

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating after three people were hurt in shooting incidents that happened overnight in Atlanta.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, a woman was shot early Saturday morning around 2:15 a.m. Officials say they responded to a call regarding a person shot at 3639 Peachtree Road NE and discovered gunfire ensued while the woman was fighting with a man.

Just before 3 a.m., police responded to 156 Forsyth Street SW in Downtown Atlanta where they discovered a man with a gunshot wound. Authorities say the man may have been involved in an "ongoing dispute" with someone he knows. He was taken to the hospital and expected to recover.

Nearly an hour later around 3:55 a.m., officers arrived at 676 Highland Avenue NE and learned a man had been shot and someone took him to a nearby hospital. Officers later went to the hospital asking to speak with the victim, but police say he declined to help with the investigation.