Car chase prompts arrest of 18-year-old in connection to July double shooting, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said an 18-year-old is in custody after a car chase led to an arrest in connection to a double shooting that took place in mid-July.

On Thursday, detectives with APD's Auto Crimes Unit were investigating after a car was reportedly stolen the day before at 930 Spring St. in Midtown.

The unit requested help from APD air support to get a better look at the car. Once in the air, APD's air unit was able to track down the stolen car. On the ground, APD's K-9 and A.C.E units attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the car immediately started driving erratically once they saw APD's air unit tracking them. The suspects then abandoned the car and ran into the woods, APD said.

Two of the three suspects who were inside the stolen car were arrested. It was determined that an 18-year-old was driving the stolen car, while a juvenile was in the backseat of the car. Officers also found stolen credit cards in the car.

According to APD, the 18-year-old driver had outstanding warrants for two auto thefts and a double shooting that happened on July 15.

According to APD's preliminary report from that day, two men were shot in a drive-by shooting around 9 p.m. at the 1300 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near a liquor store. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Officers also found a woman who sustained a minor injury. It was unclear what caused her injury, APD said.

The 18-year-old was arrested on the following charges: theft by receiving- auto, fleeing and eluding (felony), criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, obstruction (misdemeanor), hit-and-run, warrant for murder (two counts), aggravated assault (three counts), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, warrant for theft by taking- auto, and warrant for entering auto.