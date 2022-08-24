DeKalb Police are looking to question these people in the murder of a man at a Chevron

The man, described as being in his 50s, crashed into a telephone pole on Tuesday after being shot at the station on Panola Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police on Wednesday released photos of people they said they are looking to question in a murder that happened at a Chevron gas station the day before.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim, but have described him to be in his 50s. On Tuesday, they said he was shot while he was sitting in his car at the Chevron station on Panola Road near Redan Road.

As gunshots were being fired at the car he put it in gear and tried to drive off, police said, but he was too severely injured and shortly crashed into a telephone pole.

Police on Tuesday had not confirmed the victim died, but said he was in critical condition. On Wednesday a DeKalb Police tweet classified the incident as a murder.

The department said it is looking for three people wanted for questioning in relation to the murder.

"DKPD needs help identifying the individuals pictured below. The subjects are wanted for questioning in reference to the murder of a male at 1241 Panola Road, Chevron, yesterday at 6 p.m. If you have any info please contact our Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850," DeKalb Police tweeted.

You can see a composite of those photos below.

DeKalb Police did not detail how they believe the three individuals might have information useful to the investigation, or if they otherwise might be connected to the killing.