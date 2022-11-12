Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car

The police said that the officer's patrol car was the only car involved in the crash.

NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash, according to the department on Saturday.

Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.

The Georgia State Patrol responded, and after their investigation, the officer was arrested and charged. Newnan Police said the officer was later fired " due to their actions and departmental policy violations."

“We want our community to know that the Newnan Police Department strives to hold our officers to the highest standards possible,” Newnan Police Chief Blankenship said. “Unfortunately, in this situation those standards were not met, and the officer was held accountable for their actions.”