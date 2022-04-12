Georgia State says student was victim killed in shooting at gas station near campus

The young man was shot on Sunday afternoon at a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue.

ATLANTA — Georgia State University said Monday morning that a person who was killed in a shooting at a gas station near campus on Sunday was a student at the school.

GSU President M. Brian Blake did not identify the student in a letter to the university community, but said Atlanta Police believes the shooting was a "targeted incident."

"You are probably aware that we issued a Panther Alert to the campus community last night regarding a shooting incident at the RaceTrac service station, located at the corner of Piedmont and John Wesley Dobbs," Blake wrote. "It is with regret that I deliver the news that, tragically, a Georgia State student was fatally wounded in the incident."

The GSU president added that it the school placed additional GSU Police Department officers in the housing areas overnight and is "continuing to work with APD as they work to apprehend the suspects."

"As a leader, I am heartbroken to lose a member of our community and I hope you will keep the surviving family in your thoughts. We are deeply saddened by this act of violence and will continue to keep you updated on the case and Georgia State's ongoing safety efforts," Blake added in his letter.

APD reported the incident late Sunday afternoon at the RaceTrac gas station at 120 Piedmont Ave. NE, which is right across the street from Georgia State's Piedmont Central Dining Hall.