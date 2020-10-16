30-year-old man arrested, charged with murder of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Atlanta Police said they have charged Antonio Rhynes with the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Friday morning that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.

According to Officer Steve Avery, homicide detectives, following up on evidence and tips from citizens, were able to identify a suspect in the shooting.

Avery said warrants were issued on Wed., Oct. 14, for 30-year-old Antonio Demetrice Rhynes, for felony murder.

Rhynes was arrested early Friday morning at the Royal Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of North Camp Creek Parkway, Avery said. Once processed, Rhynes will be taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Byrd was killed on Oct. 3 off of Belvedere Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police said Byrd was shot in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Byrd was born in Griffin, Georgia, and was a resident of southwest Atlanta, according to his obituary. He received a bachelor's degree from Morris Brown College and a master's degree from the California Institute of the Arts.