Police looking for driver who struck, killed man in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police are searching for the driver of an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed a man walking along a Gainesville road.

The incident happened on Sept. 25 just before 8:30 p.m. near Spring Road and McEver Road. Police said 37-year-old Omer Morris, of Gainesville, was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation showed that Morris was walking on the road when a dark-colored SUV towing a trailer fatally struck him before the driver left the scene without stopping. The car was last spotted on camera on McEver Road heading toward Dawsonville Highway.

You can vaguely see what the car looks like in the video from Gainesville Police Department below.