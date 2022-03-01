x
Crime

Man shot after running over officer with four-wheeler in Polk County, GBI says

The suspect is facing numerous charges.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident where a man was shot and an officer was hurt in Polk County Monday. 

The GBI said Polk County Police officers were investigating a man on a four-wheeler and lost sight of him after he rode into the woods. Polk County Police asked the Cedartown Police Department to assist in setting up a perimeter near Cedar Oak Way, where the suspect then allegedly ran over a Cedartown officer. Officers fired shots at the suspect as he fled the scene, authorities said.

Polk County police managed to locate and apprehend the suspect a short time later, where officers discovered that the man had been shot during the initial incident. He was taken to a local hospital, treated and taken to Polk County Jail after being released. They said he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is now facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Additional charges are pending, authorities said.

The officer injured by the four-wheeler also sustained minor injuries, according to GBI.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting and the alleged aggravated assault on the police officer. 

