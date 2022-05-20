Police seek person-of-interest in Gwinnett home burglary

Officials have released photos of a person of interest in a residential burglary that happened on April 18 at a home in Sugarloaf Country Club.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are asking for the public to help identify the person of interest accused of breaking into a home and stealing a 200-pound gun safe.

Police said that two individuals smashed a rear glass door of the home and stole the gun safe. The safe was loaded into a vehicle parked nearby, a black SUV or van of unknown make or model.

Both suspects returned to a nearby home on April 28 but ran after the homeowner was alerted by her home camera system according to Gwinnett police in a press release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.