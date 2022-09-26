Metro Atlanta teen arrested for going 133mph in a 55mph zone

The Powder Springs Police Department said it happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A teen was arrested over the weekend in Powder Springs allegedly going 133 miles per hour in a zone with a 55mph speed limit.

The department said officers were working the area of CH James Pkwy. when they saw two cars racing.

"One was at 133 mph, and the other was at 124 mph," PSPD said.

At that point Officer Rook went after the faster of the two cars, described as an Infiniti, and was "able to get him stopped."

"The 19-year-old was the winner of the highest speed contest and his prize... a chauffeured transport to the jail," the department said.