Police investigation underway after shooting at Lithonia complex

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a shooting at a complex in Lithonia Monday evening.
11Alive crews spotted DeKalb Police crime scene investigators at 5907 Sutcliffe Square around 6:30 p.m. Evidence markers were also seen on the second-floor railing of the complex.
Authorities have not yet said if anyone was hurt or if a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
