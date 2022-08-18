LaGrange police shoot man after he ran over his wife

GBI said it started with the man forcing his wife into a car at knife point.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI.

LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.

When they arrived at the address, officers said they "saw Reginald attempting to leave in an SUV" with his wife and blocked the road off. "After officers attempted to talk and negotiate with Reginald for a lengthy time, he came out of the SUV," GBI said. They then began negotiations with him.

While officers were talking with him, his wife "tried to escape through the passenger’s side door," but Reginald noticed and got back in the car to keep her inside. Investigators said she then ran toward the front of the SUV.

"Reginald put the SUV in drive and turned and drove toward Latisha, running her over and dragging her under the car and down an embankment," GBI said.

That's when three officers shot at the SUV, the bureau said, as Reginald "continued down the embankment" and crashed. Officers pulled his wife to safety and later said Reginald had been shot.

Both were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital and are in stable condition.