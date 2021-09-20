Resident shoots man who police say kicked open the door to his southwest Atlanta home

It happened around 8:20 p.m. at a home off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a homeowner shot a man who kicked open the door to his home late Sunday night.

When police arrived, they located the man with a gunshot wound. They said the resident remained on scene and is not facing charges.

"The male resident stated he was unsure of the intruding male’s intent and discharged a firearm as a result," police said in a statement.