Dispute leads to 4 people shot in DeKalb County, police say

Authorities said it appears to have stemmed from a dispute between two groups when shots were fired.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were hurt after a shooting broke out in DeKalb County when a group of juveniles got into a fight Tuesday evening, according to police. Two of the victims, police said, were teens.

It happened in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off of Rockbridge Road. Officers said they were called around 5:40 p.m. and located the crime scene in the roadway. A woman, who was in her house, told police she was grazed by a bullet. She said she saw a large group of juveniles fighting in the street when she heard gunfire erupt. She was then grazed by a bullet.

DeKalb Police said the woman didn't want to go to the hospital; she was also the only victim at the scene.

However, officers were able to stop two cars at Memorial Drive and Village Square that had fled from the original scene. Police found two teen boys with gunshot wounds; they told police they were hurt at the incident location. The two were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The fourth victim, police said, was a man in his 20s who went to another hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He told authorities he was also shot at the original scene.

11Alive sent a crew to the area. We spotted one vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

DeKalb Police said no one is in custody at this time. Detectives are working to learn more about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.