Man wanted for Roswell homicide shot, killed by police in Colorado, authorities say

AURORA, Colo. — A man wanted in Roswell was shot and killed by police in Colorado after barricading himself inside a home, authorities said.

It started around 12:45 p.m., police said on Monday in Aurora, Colo. and lasted through the night and into the next morning. Police said they located 27-year-old Fabien Malik Perry, who was wanted for a homicide that happened in Roswell on July 6.

Perry was accused of killing his 23-year-old girlfriend, Johana Samantha "Samy" Cabrales-Hernandez, in their shared townhouse late Tuesday night, July 5, according to Roswell Police Department.

Records show a person called 911 screaming for help from the home, and a woman was also heard distressed on the line. They reported a gunshot victim was heavily bleeding with much of it coming from her face, Perry's warrant states.

Cabrales-Hernandez's family was concerned for her welfare after the couple's two young children were abruptly dropped off at a family member's home "by a yet unidentified person," later identified by the family as Perry, officers said.

After checking if the children were OK, the family went to Cabrales-Hernandez's townhouse, where they found her dead.

Nearly two weeks after Cabrales-Hernandez's death, authorities said the suspect died in a standoff in Colorado. Aurora Police said they responded with a SWAT team to a home at 438 North Oswego Street, where the fugitive was inside. When officials asked, they said others inside left the house, but Perry refused.

The Aurora Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team said they began negotiations with Perry. Around 9:45 p.m., multiple gunshots were heard from the home; police said they did not shoot and continued negotiating with him. At this point, the department said they had armored response and rescue vehicles at the scene. Perry still did not leave home, and Colorado police said he "fired several more rounds throughout the course of the night."

Early the next morning, around 2:18 a.m.,Perry left home "armed with a rifle."

An officer with Aurora Police Department and a deputy with Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department shot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The officer and deputy who shot Perry wore body cameras and were placed on paid leave, following each department's policies.

