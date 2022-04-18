Roswell father accused of accidentally shooting his 2-year-old son

Police Chief James Conroy called the incident a "a terrible but entirely preventable accident."

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell father is in jail Monday, accused of accidentally shooting his 2-year-old child.

According to the Roswell Police Department, the toddler's father was "manipulating a handgun" in the bedroom at a home in the 100 block of Millbrook Circle when he accidentally shot the child on Friday.

Police said officers responded and worked to provide lifesaving aid to the 2-year-old until Roswell Fire and American Medical Response arrived. The child was then taken to a local hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

According to police, the 21-year-old father is charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said he had his first appearance in court on Saturday and he has not posted bond.

Police Chief James Conroy called the incident a "a terrible but entirely preventable accident."

"Serves as a stark reminder of the need for extreme care and responsibility in the handling of firearms," Conroy continued in a statement.