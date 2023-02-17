Person shot to death in neighborhood near Atlanta's West End, APD says

ATLANTA — A person was shot to death in a neighborhood near Atlanta's West End on Friday, according to police.
It happened along Allegheny Street SW, which is off Donnelly Avenue SW and not far from a Kroger grocery store.
11Alive has a crew at the scene. Atlanta Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m.
We reached out to APD for more information about what happened. Follow 11Alive's Cody Alcorn for the latest updates.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.