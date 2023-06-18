Police investigating shooting outside Brookhaven strip mall

DeKalb Fire said the victim was transported to the hospital.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Editor's Note: The following story has been updated to more accurately reflect where the shooting took place.

A man has been transported to the hospital and is in "stable condition" following a shooting outside a strip mall on Buford Highway, according to DeKalb County Fire.

This happened Sunday morning, just after 9:00 a.m.

At this time, there is very little additional information. Brookhaven Police are still on the scene gathering details.

A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.