Police investigating shooting outside Brookhaven strip mall

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Editor's Note: The following story has been updated to more accurately reflect where the shooting took place.
A man has been transported to the hospital and is in "stable condition" following a shooting outside a strip mall on Buford Highway, according to DeKalb County Fire.
This happened Sunday morning, just after 9:00 a.m.
At this time, there is very little additional information. Brookhaven Police are still on the scene gathering details.
A suspect has not been arrested at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
