Argument escalates to gunfire at Atlanta McDonald's, employee injured

ATLANTA — An employee at the McDonald's location on Ponce De Leon Avenue was shot early Sunday following an argument with a customer, according to police.

At this time, there is little additional information as to what the argument was about or how it escalated.

Atlanta Police have also not said if there is a suspect in custody.

We do know the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers add that the employee was taken to a hospital in stable condition with "non-life-threatening injuries."

