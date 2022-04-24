Police: 16-year-old boy shot in chest outside 'gathering' at southeast Atlanta home

It happened off Meador Avenue.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to learn the circumstances that led to a shooting that injured a 16-year-old outside what they called a "gathering" at a home in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a "shots fired" call in the area of 1928 Meador Ave. Officers located a 16-year-old boy near the sidewalk at that location.

He was apparently shot in the chest and transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the people inside the home where an alleged "gathering" was taking place left before they got there. They are asking for video from any neighbors in the area.