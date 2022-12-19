Man accused of shooting friend in head, killing him: Paulding County Sheriff

It happened at a home along Mill Pointe Drive in Dallas, Georgia early Sunday morning.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of his friend early Sunday morning, according to the Paulding County Sheriff.

Deputies said Dane Michael Patrick Kellum, 38, was visiting David Ayers May, 47, along with some friends at his home along Mill Pointe Drive in Dallas, Georgia.

According to the sheriff's office, after some reported heavy driving, there was an argument between Kellum and May.

"As the verbal altercation between Kellum and May became more heated, May reportedly retrieved a pistol and shot Kellum in the head which subsequently killed him," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were able to take May into custody without incident. He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges. May is currently being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond.

The Paulding County Sheriff said if anyone has any information about this case to call its criminal investigations tip line at (770) 443-3047.