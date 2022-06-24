Police investigating shooting near Buckhead apartment complex

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is investigating a shooting that occurred near a Buckhead apartment complex on Pharr Road.

Police on Friday morning confirmed that they were on the scene of a person shot at 361 Pharr Road, which according to Google maps is the address of the complex Alexan Buckhead Village.

11Alive reporter Molly Oak saw police and crime scene tape outside the complex.

The complex is about a block away from Frankie Allen Park and very close to several restaurants.