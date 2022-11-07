Two men in critical condition after shooting at Stone Mountain bar & grill

A suspect is already in custody.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after a double shooting at a bar and grill in Stone Mountain, DeKalb County Police say.

This all happened at the CalaBar and Grill on Redan Road Sunday night.

Two men were shot at the scene and are both in critical condition, according to police. They add that the suspected gunman was still at the scene and was arrested.

At this point however, the investigation is still in its early stages. Detectives said they were able to speak to witnesses in order to get more information into what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.