Possible gunfire in Stonecrest Mall under investigation, police say

The department said no one was reported injured in the incident.

STONECREST, Ga. — A popular DeKalb County mall was the scene of possible gunfire after an unknown incident escalated on Saturday.

Police didn't have many details regarding the incident but did confirm that two people got into an argument inside the Mall at Stonecrest and that "a firearm was possibly discharged."

Police said there were no reported injuries despite what were likely frantic moments. Since the incident, social media has lit up with people commenting on the incident as word spread.

Police haven't said whether they have any suspects in mind for the incident or what charges - if any - they could face.

The Mall at Stonecrest is located off of the busy I-20 corridor on the east side of DeKalb County - in the city of the same name.