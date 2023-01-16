Possible suspect detained after stabbing person near Atlanta tourist district, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A person was detained Monday afternoon after Atlanta police say they stabbed another individual near the city's tourist district.

Officers were called to the area near 265 Peachtree St. NE by the Hyatt Regency Atlanta after someone was stabbed, they said. The incident appears to have happened Monday along Atlanta's MLK Day parade route.

Police said the individual had a "suspected stab wound and a possible suspect detained."

APD did not have any other details to share.

