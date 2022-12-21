Polk County man faces murder charge, accused of killing 1 during home invasion, GBI says

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — A Polk County man was arrested Monday and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed one person during a home invasion, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
On Monday, Polk County Police responded to a 911 call about a shooting and home invasion in the 1000-block of Hutto Road in Cedartown. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Antonio Johnson who had been shot.
Johnson was life-flighted to Grady Hospital, where he died a day later on Tuesday, according to authorities.
GBI said that the suspect stole the victim's vehicle and left the scene. While officers were still on scene, they were dispatched to a call of a burglary in progress at another home off Hutto Road.
Polk County officers responded to the home, where a brief struggle ensued after police confronted the suspect. Officers were able to subdue and arrest the man, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Lyle of Cedartown.
Lyle was charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, home invasion, burglary, and theft by taking -- all felonies. The GBI said he also faces several unnamed charges.
The GBI said the investigation remains ongoing and it will be handed off to the Polk County District Attorney's Office for prosecution once the case is over.