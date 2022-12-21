Polk County man faces murder charge, accused of killing 1 during home invasion, GBI says

The man also faces additional charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery, and more.

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — A Polk County man was arrested Monday and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed one person during a home invasion, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

On Monday, Polk County Police responded to a 911 call about a shooting and home invasion in the 1000-block of Hutto Road in Cedartown. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Antonio Johnson who had been shot.

Johnson was life-flighted to Grady Hospital, where he died a day later on Tuesday, according to authorities.

GBI said that the suspect stole the victim's vehicle and left the scene. While officers were still on scene, they were dispatched to a call of a burglary in progress at another home off Hutto Road.

Polk County officers responded to the home, where a brief struggle ensued after police confronted the suspect. Officers were able to subdue and arrest the man, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Lyle of Cedartown.

Lyle was charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, home invasion, burglary, and theft by taking -- all felonies. The GBI said he also faces several unnamed charges.