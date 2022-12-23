Suspect arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old's shooting death, LaGrange Police say

The shooting happened on the night of June 24 at Mason's World restaurant along Hogansville Road in LaGrange.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

An arrest has been made in connection to a 16-year-old's shooting death in June.

On Dec. 23, LaGrange Police said Ah'Traveon Van'Quavious Stephens, 18, was arrested by Atlanta Police at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in connection to Laquan Dewberry's shooting death.

The shooting happened on the night of June 24 at Mason's World restaurant along Hogansville Road in LaGrange. Police previously said the shooting started when two different groups got into a fight. Dewberry, 16, was shot in the upper torso and found at a nearby car wash, where he later died.

A 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were also hurt in the shooting. Both were taken to the hospital and later released.

Stephens faces one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault, the police department said.

He's currently being held at the Troup County Police, as police said their investigation remains ongoing.