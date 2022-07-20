x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police looking to identify suspect in northeast Atlanta armed robbery

Here's what we know.
Credit: Atlanta Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery from July 5.

Officers said the suspect robbed a bank on Peachtree Street Northeast. 

A victim said he entered and handed a note to the clerk, demanding money from the drawer and for the clerk to remain calm.

According to a police report, the note read: "Remain calm, pass this note back to me give me 20s 50s 100s 10s from your station, no alarms following directions = safety for all...have a nice day thanks." The police report also notes the victim said the man mentioned something about a bomb. 

The man took $2,559 from the bank, the police report said. He then fled the location and heading down 14th Street.

Credit: Atlanta Police

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New details about shooting at Forest Cove Apartments