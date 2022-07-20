Police looking to identify suspect in northeast Atlanta armed robbery

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery from July 5.
Officers said the suspect robbed a bank on Peachtree Street Northeast.
A victim said he entered and handed a note to the clerk, demanding money from the drawer and for the clerk to remain calm.
According to a police report, the note read: "Remain calm, pass this note back to me give me 20s 50s 100s 10s from your station, no alarms following directions = safety for all...have a nice day thanks." The police report also notes the victim said the man mentioned something about a bomb.
The man took $2,559 from the bank, the police report said. He then fled the location and heading down 14th Street.
