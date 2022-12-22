Photo shows suspect 'just moments' before fatal Atlanta gas station shooting

A man was shot in the head at BP station on Campbellton Road; police said he died after making it to the hospital.

ATLANTA — A photo released by police shows the suspect in connection to a gas station shooting early Thursday morning that left one person dead.

The Atlanta Police Department provided two photos of the suspect and said they were taken "just moments" before the fatal shooting. The department added that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a BP gas station on 3550 Campbellton Road about a mile and a half down the road from Greenbriar Mall. A man was shot in the head, and police said he died after making it to the hospital.

Detectives are still unsure why the shooting happened and are still investigating.