Man wanted in connection to stabbing death of 24-year-old in Griffin, police say

ATLANTA — Griffin Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex Thursday.

Officers said they responded to an apartment at 110 Morris St. in Griffin shortly after 4 p.m. When they arrived they found 24-year-old Cortez Collier dead inside of the apartment, which he shared with the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Trevor Walker.

Griffin Police said Walker left before police arrived. According to police, Walker was released in December from the Department of Corrections and is currently on parole for armed robbery.

Authorities said Walker has an outstanding warrant in connection to the murder of Collier, among other charges forthcoming.

Police are still looking for Walker in the area of Morris St. in Griffin. Anyone with any information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Griffin Police said to not approach Walker as he is considered to still be armed and dangerous.