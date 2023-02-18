Deputies: 8-year-old shot sparks SWAT standoff in Fayetteville | What we know

Here is what we know.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — One man is in custody after deputies said he shot an 8-year-old that sparked a SWAT standoff inside a Fayetteville home.

Around 1:30 p.m., Fayette County Sheriff's Office deputies and Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services received calls of a person shot at a home along Hickory Avenue in unincorporated Fayette County.

When deputies arrived, they saw an 8-year-old boy who had been shot outside the home with is family and immediately started rendering first aid. Shortly after, deputies said they heard a single gunshot come from inside the home. They then moved the boy and his family to safety.

Deputies said they took cover and waited for SWAT and negotiators to arrive at the home. After repeated tries of telling the man to come outside of the home, SWAT was forced to deploy a robot inside the home where it located a 29-year-old man and took him into custody.

Police said the man was involved in an earlier altercation with one of the family members inside the home when he pulled out a gun and shot through the wall, where the bullet hit the 8-year-old. A family member grabbed the gun away from the suspect, where he then pulled out another firearm, deputies said.

Everyone in the family was able to escape from the home, despite the suspect drawing another gun.

11Alive's Dawn white captured video that showed the massive police response, including armored vehicles.

BREAKING: A SWAT situation is going on right now along Route 54 and Brandywine Blvd. in Fayetteville. I saw SWAT send a robot into the home and then take a man out in a wheelchair. @11AliveNews is the only station on scene. pic.twitter.com/JLUIowMeXW — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) February 18, 2023

The man is being charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the Fayette County Jail.