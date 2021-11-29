APD charges 19-year-old in Fourth of July weekend shooting death of Atlanta teen

The 19-year-old was served with a warrant while already in the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges, according to police.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

The third and final suspect involved in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy has been identified and will be charged with his murder, Atlanta Police said.

Investigators released an update Monday saying they have served a 19-year-old a warrant. The teen, who is already behind bars on unrelated charges, is now accused of murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police.

Officers said the suspect was at 620 McAfee Street on July 3 when several teens were fighting in the area.

Police found three juveniles with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital where a 14-year-old boy victim died from his injuries, according to APD.

Officers previously took a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old into custody in connection with the fight but had been searching for a third suspect since July.