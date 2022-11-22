Rockmart teen arrested, accused in shooting death of 38-year-old woman, GBI says

15-year-old Ashjaun Stocks shot and killed Cieria Colvin Saturday afternoon at the Rockmart Housing Authority apartments, the GBI said.

ROCKMART, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 38-year-old Cieria Colvin, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

It all happened Saturday afternoon outside of the Housing Authority of Rockmart apartments on Forrest Avenue -- where the 15-year-old lived, according to the address on the warrants.

Police said 15-year-old Ashjuan Stocks "pointed his pistol at Colvin with the intent to murder her," according to arrest warrants.

Colvin was taken to the hospital where she later died, authorities said.

Both Colvin and Stocks' units at the apartments were dark Monday night with no cars out front.

Officials have not released a motive as to why the teen killed the 38-year-old. The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

They also said the teen is currently being charged with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possessing a pistol under 18 and possession of marijuana.

Stocks was also denied bond and is currently at the Polk County Jail, according to warrants.