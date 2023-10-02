Teen pleads 'not guilty' to murder of Gwinnett County football player

The 18-year-old football player was found shot to death in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall last year.

ATLANTA — A teenager accused of shooting and killing high school football player Elijah DeWitt has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

A grand jury previously indicted both suspects, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, on one count of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The 18-year-old football player was found shot to death in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall just outside a Dave & Buster's on October 5 last year.

The suspects, who are also teenagers, were arrested in Anderson County, South Carolina and are now in the Gwinnett County jail. Both defendants were denied bond by a judge, citing concerns the two could be flight risks.

At this time, their next court date has not been set.

DeWitt's mother said while her son was a giant on the football field at Jefferson High School, he was the most down-to-earth guy with dreams to play college football – a dream cut short by one senseless act.