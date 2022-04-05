1 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Authorities said two men have been shot at 990 New Town Circle SE near the Forest Cove Apartments. They were both taken to the hospital where one man has died due to his injuries, APD said. Investigators said the other man is in the hospital in stable condition.
APD's Homicide Unit detectives are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as their investigation remains ongoing.
